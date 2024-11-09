RJD responds to Yogi Adityanath’s slogan on Tejashwi’s birthday

Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) The slogan "Batoge Toh Katoge" by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stirred a political discourse across the country.

Responding to the BJP's message, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has come back with its own series of slogans and posters that challenge the BJP’s narrative and highlight unity within Bihar.

The posters were released on the occasion of Tejashwi Yadav's birthday on November 9 as he turned 35-years-old.

The RJD's posters outside its Patna office emphasise solidarity and a collective future under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

One prominent poster reads, “Jude ke ba, jeet ke ba, 2025 mein niukti man Tejashwi ke mukhyamantri banawe ke ba,” that translates to a call for unity and an aim to elect Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister in 2025.

Another poster reads, “Hum to A to Z hain, Na Katenge, Na Batenge, hum toh Tejashwi ke saath judenge,” which translates as "We represent everyone, we won’t divide or be divided; we will stand with Tejashwi."

This counter-campaign by the RJD highlights their commitment to inclusivity, in contrast to what they perceive as divisive slogans, and reinforces Tejashwi Yadav’s bid for chief ministership in the upcoming 2025 Bihar elections.

These posters emphasise Tejashwi’s inclusive vision, promising representation and support for all communities across the spectrum — upper castes, OBCs, EBCs, Dalits, Mahadalits, Muslims, and other groups.

This approach underscores the RJD’s "A to Z" ideology, which aims to unite diverse castes and communities in Bihar.

The RJD’s messaging also draws attention to Tejashwi's 17-month term as Deputy Chief Minister in the Grand Alliance government, during which he and his supporters claim he achieved more in terms of employment and development initiatives than the NDA government did over a span of 17 years.

Tejashwi Yadav’s supporters and RJD leaders frequently highlight these accomplishments in public forums, painting him as a capable young leader ready to take charge in the upcoming 2025 elections.

This campaign by the RJD is part of a broader strategy to rally support around Tejashwi Yadav as a symbol of hope and progress for Bihar’s youth and diverse communities.

The posters and slogans reflect the RJD’s commitment to securing Tejashwi’s leadership in Bihar’s future, positioning him as the candidate who can bring change and inclusivity to the state.

