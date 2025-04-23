Odisha Cabinet approves six key proposals during meeting

Bhubaneswar, April 23 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet has approved six key proposals of five different departments during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Wednesday.

The state Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday approved the Odisha Children's and Women's Welfare Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, making a bachelor's degree mandatory for an Anganwadi worker to get a promotion as supervisor under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

Speaking to media persons, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said that 50 per cent of the Supervisor positions (Cadre of Junior Grade of Service) under ICDS programme are filled by promoting Anganwadi Workers while the rest are filled through direct recruitment.

Ahuja further added that an Anganwadi worker under the existing provisions of the Odisha Children's and Women's Welfare Service Rules, 1989, is required to pass High School Certificate (HSC) or its equivalent examination from Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or equivalent Board/ Council for promotion to ICDS Supervisor (the cadre of Junior Grade of Service).

“As per the present Amendment rule, an Anganwadi Worker must have passed Graduation or equivalent examination from any recognised University for appointment on selection to the Cadre of Junior Grade of Service,” said the state government in a press note on Wednesday.

Ahuja noted that, in light of increasing responsibilities and the use of technology and IT, the eligibility criteria for Anganwadi workers have been raised to graduation degree instead of just matriculation.

However, the Chief Secretary clarified that the current amendment will not be applicable in case of the existing Anganwadi Workers, who are continuing as per the pre-amended rule.

The existing Anganwadi Workers would be considered for selection as per the earlier qualifications.

The state Cabinet gave its nod for the state government's decision to create 24 new positions by restructuring the Odisha Subordinate Welfare Service (OSWS) and Odisha Welfare Service (OWS) Cadres to ensure the smooth and hassle-free implementation of various welfare and developmental projects targeting the marginalised sections of the society including the Tribals and PVTGs.

This apart, the state Cabinet during its meeting on Wednesday approved four other projects of different departments.

