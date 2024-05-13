Leverkusen extend unbeaten run, Bayern stay second in Bundesliga

Berlin, May 13 (IANS) Leverkusen extended their unbeaten streak to 50 games after a dominant 5-0 victory over 10-man Bochum, while Bayern Munich secured the second spot with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg in the closing matches of Bundesliga's 33rd round.

Bochum, facing relegation, started strong but couldn't capitalize on their early opportunities. In the 11th minute, Philipp Hofmann narrowly missed a header from Kevin Stoger's corner. The game's momentum shifted dramatically in the 15th minute when Felix Passlack was sent off for a last-man foul on Nathan Tella.

Despite initial misses by Patrik Schick and Granit Xhaka, Leverkusen capitalized on their numerical advantage, opening the scoring in the 41st minute with a volley from Schick off Arthur's precise cross. They doubled their lead shortly before halftime through Viktor Boniface's penalty, reports Xinhua.

In the second half, Bochum defended deeply, with goalkeeper Manuel Riemann repelling several shots. However, Leverkusen's pressure was relentless, and they tripled their lead at the 75-minute mark when Amine Adli headed in a corner from Jonas Hofmann. Josip Stanisic and Alejandro Grimaldo added two more goals, sealing the 5-0 rout.

"After the red card, the game changed. It wasn't easy, but we are happy with the result," said Leverkusen coach Alonso.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich fielded a younger, second-string side against Wolfsburg, emerging victorious with a 2-0 scoreline.

"We had a few debuts with a few young guys today. In the end, it was a deserved victory, I'm very satisfied with the performance," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.