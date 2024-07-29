Left parties to stage rail blockade on Aug 1 over lack of funds allocation for TN

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) The Left parties in Tamil Nadu will hold a rail blockade on August 1, protesting against the lack of funds allocated to the state in the Union Budget 2024-25.

CPI (M) leader and party MP from Madurai, Su Venkatesan said in a statement on Monday that the protest will be held at Madurai, Ottakadi, Thirumangalam, and Usulampatti railway stations.

He added that the Budget has led to major protests across the country as the BJP had announced special schemes for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar only.

Venkatesan in the statement also said that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had allocated Rs 21,000 crore for flood control in the Kosi river in Bihar but only a few funds were allocated to Tamil Nadu even as Chennai, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi also received heavy rainfall and faced severe floods.

He also alleged that the Union government had not released funds for the Chennai Metro rail project or the Madurai Metro project.

The CPI(M) leader also said that the BJP government had opened up foreign capital to a great extent and affected domestic entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

