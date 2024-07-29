'Kya Lafda’ from ‘Double ISMART’ is perfect for monsoon long drives

Kya Lafda is a monsoon track song perfectly suited for long drives. The music video of the track features a palpable chemistry between Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar.

The track is crooned by Dev Negi and Swathi Sharma with lyrics furnished by Raqueeb Alam, and music composed by Mani Sharma.

Other tracks from the film like 'Steppa Maar' to 'Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’ have garnered a good response from the listeners so far.

Talking about ‘Double ISMART’, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh, who has previously collaborated with Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar on the blockbuster ‘iSmart Shankar’.

‘Double ISMART’ is in fact the spiritual sequel to the 2019 film ‘iSmart Shankar’. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, with Kavya Thapar playing the lead actress opposite Ram Pothineni.

The film was initially scheduled to release on March 8, 2024, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, but was later postponed. The film will now be released on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur under the Puri Connects banner.

The makers of the film booked August 15 as the film’s release date after the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ moved its release date to December 6, 2024. ‘Double ISMART’ will now clash with the multi-starrer movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Stree 2’.

