Kumaraswamy accuses Siddaramaiah govt of 'deputing' IAS officers to 'serve' Oppn leaders

Bengaluru, July 18 (IANS) Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of allegedly deputing IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders, who are in the state capital for the opposition parties' meet.



Kumaraswamy wrote on social media, "In its greed to wrest power by forging an alliance Congress has performed last rites for pride, heritage and self esteem of Karnataka. It is wrong on part of INC Karnataka to depute IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders. Is this what they meant by walk the talk IAS association?"

"This is neither a state government programme, nor the swearing in of a new govt. It is just a political meeting. Deputing responsible officers to host its alliance political leaders is a grave injustice done to 6.5 crore Kannadigas and a great insult to the state," he stated.

"They are not just officials, IAS officers are symbols of State's ability and efficiency. They play a key role in the State's development. Deputing these officials as door keepers to serve politicians reflects the height of the arrogance of the ruling party, he said.

"This is a clear violation of All India Services (Conduct ) Rules. I was surprised and shocked that officials agreed to do this job knowing that it would dent their self-respect and honour. The Chief Secretary who issued such a controversial order is answerable to the people," the former CM said.

"The Capitalist Congress party has introduced "IAS bonded labour" policy in the State thus ushering in a new colonial administrative system in the country. Yes, Congress is always known for being infamous. That is the asset of the party with a hand symbol," said Kumarswamy.

