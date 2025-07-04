KTR slams government over transportation of human remains in cardboard boxes

Hyderabad, July 4 (IANS) Are migrant workers any less humans, asked Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao, who slammed the Congress government in Telangana over transportation of remains of victims of the explosion at Sigachi Industries in cardboard boxes.

The former minister took to 'X' to react to a video showing multiple cardboard boxes containing remains of the workers killed in the horrific fire and explosion at the manufacturing unit of Siganchi Industries at Pashamylaram in Sangareddy district.

"Human remains are being transported in cardboard boxes, and families are falling at the feet of police for information. There is no exact data available about the number of people who were on-site when the accident happened," posted KTR.

The former minister also referred to the February 22 accident in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, where the rescue operation to trace the missing workers was called off.

"Even today, the families of the eight SLBC victims are waiting there - no compensation, no answers. Are migrant workers any less humans Revanth? Why can't we at least provide dignity in their death & closure to their loved ones? Why is this so impossible?" he asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

KTR stated that when many states across the country discarded migrant workers during Covid, it was then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's lone voice that echoed through the hearts of many. "He meant every word when he said they are partners of state development, equal stakeholders. He provided them with ration, free transportation to their home state, medical facilities & most importantly he provided them with respect & hope. Despite having a great example set by KCR garu to follow, today, Revanth decides to reduce the deaths of about 50 workers at the Pashamylaram Industrial blast into a mere photoshoot. An absolutely appalling charade," KTR said.

