K'taka Assembly's winter session from Dec 9, BJP to corner Cong govt over MUDA scam, Waqf row

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) The Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly, beginning December 9, was likely to be a stormy one with the BJP set to target the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the MUDA scam case and Waqf issue.

According to an order issued by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly will be held from December 9- December 20.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with ministers on Monday to chalk out a strategy to counter the BJP and JD(S).

Facing opposition over the Waqf issue, the Siddaramaiah government repeatedly announced that it would withdraw all notices issued to farmers claiming ownership of their lands to the Waqf board and set right the land records.

The BJP was claiming that the Congress government was all set to hand over 10,000 to 15,000 acres of land in every district to the Waqf board to "appease" the minority community. The party declared massive agitation on the first day of the winter session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

The BJP and JD(S) members were most likely to create an uproar demanding CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case.

The opposition will also target the Congress government and CM Siddaramaiah over the tribal welfare board scam.

The Siddaramaiah government was expected to target the previous BJP governments over the alleged Covid scam.

The JD(S) was likely to question the Congress government over the FIRs against Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy.

"We assume that the BJP will raise the issue of Karnataka Lokayukta giving clean chit to its government in 40 per cent commission allegations. Among the 20 issues, the Lokayukta had probed only one of the charges and in that as well they have not probed the matter comprehensively. We will convey proper answers over the issue," Home Minister G. Parameshwara said.

