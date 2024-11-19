B-town wishes Sushmita Sen on her 49th birthday

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in the third season of the streaming thriller show ‘Aarya’, is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday.

B-town stars took to their social media to send their best wishes to the actress. Actor Jackie Shroff, who can be seen in the recently released ‘Singham Again’, took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Tuesday, and shared a video containing a collage of Sushmita’s pictures.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her social media and shared a throwback picture featuring her and Sushmita. The picture appears to the from 2000s.

She also penned a sweet note in the caption for the ‘Main Hoon Na’ star, as she wrote, “Happy Birthday, Sush! May this year bring you endless love, boundless joy, radiant health, and endless blessings. Keep shining like the star you are!@sushmitasen47”.

Actress Kajol took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and dropped a throwback picture of Sushmita. She wrote on the picture, “Another year of slaying. Happy Birthday @sushmitasen47!”.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also shared her best wishes for the actress as she shared a picture of Sushmita on her Instagram Story, and wrote, “Happy Birthday @sushmitasen47! May your day be surrounded by love, filled with laughter, and marked by unforgettable moments. Here's to a year of health, happiness and success”.

Sushmita was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title on May 21, 1994. The title was later won by Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in 2021.

The actress had earlier suffered a heart attack during the filming of the third season of her hit streaming show ‘Aarya’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.