Krystle Dsouza: I absolutely love gujiyas

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Holi on Friday, actress Krystle Dsouza talked about her love of gujiyas and revealed that she starts the day by applying a colour “teeka” on her family and friends.

“I’ve always loved every festival. For Holi, I start my day by getting ready and applying a colour teeka on my family and friends. After that, my mom oils my hair, and I’m all set to go out and enjoy playing Holi,” Krystle told IANS.

Talking about her favourite part of Holi, the actress said it is the mouth-watering treats.

“I absolutely love gujiyas! Once I start eating them, I just can’t stop myself from having them back-to-back,” she said.

Recalling her most memorable Holi celebration, Krystle said it was in Bikaner, Rajasthan, where she played with organic colours.

“My most memorable Holi was the one we celebrated in Bikaner. We traveled all the way to Rajasthan just to play Holi, and it was truly unforgettable. We enjoyed the beautiful palace vibes, played with organic colours, and spent the day enjoying live music and delicious food.”

The actress, known for her roles in ‘Kahe Naa Kahe’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, and ‘Fittrat’, believes that Holi sequences on screen have a magical way of feeling just as vibrant and exhilarating as the real festival itself.

“I’ve shot multiple Holi sequences on-screen. Honestly, it’s not very different from real-life celebrations. Everyone tends to let loose while shooting Holi scenes, and sometimes we even forget we’re acting—it feels so real!” said the actress, who has worked in films such as Visfot and Chehre.

Reminiscing about her memorable Holi sequences, she said: “My most memorable Holi sequence was during Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. We were all so close on set, and since we rarely got holidays due to the show’s tight schedule, playing Holi on set felt like a genuine celebration.”

“The director had to keep reminding us to stay in character because we kept getting carried away,” she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.