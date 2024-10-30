Kanguva Editor Nishad Yusuf Found Dead at 43

Renowned Film Editor Nishad Yusuf Passes Away at 43

The Indian film industry woke up to shocking news on Wednesday as acclaimed editor Nishad Yusuf was found dead in his apartment in Kochi's Panampilly Nagar. The 43-year-old's body was discovered around 2 am, with the cause of death still unknown.

Nishad's sudden demise has left the Malayalam film fraternity reeling in shock. His contribution to the industry was immense, and his loss is deeply felt. Just days ago, he participated in the pre-release event of Suriya's pan-India film, Kanguva, where he served as the editor.

A Brilliant Career Cut Short

Nishad began his editing journey with the 2019 critically acclaimed film, Unda, starring Mammootty. He went on to work on several notable projects, including:

Thallumaala

Operation Java

Kannalan

Saudi Vellakka

Exit

Adios Amigo

In Telugu cinema, Nishad edited the movie Bubblegum, featuring Roshan Kanakala and Manasa Chowdary.

Colleagues, actors, and directors from the Malayalam and Telugu film industries have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Nishad's exceptional talent.

The Kanguva team, still grappling with the news, remembered Nishad's dedication and passion for his craft.

Nishad Yusuf's untimely passing leaves a void in the Indian film industry, but his remarkable work will continue to inspire future generations.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nishad's death. As the industry mourns this irreparable loss, fans and well-wishers await more information on the cause of his untimely demise.

