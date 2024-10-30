Diwali 2024 OTT Release - Janaka Aithe Ganaka : When and Where to Watch ?

Janaka Aithe Ganaka to Stream on Aha OTT from November 8

The latest Telugu movie, Janaka Aithe Ganaka, starring Suhas, is all set to stream on Aha OTT from November 8. Despite receiving mixed reviews in theaters during the Dussehra season, the film's concept and comedy have been well-received.

The movie revolves around a young man who becomes anxious about becoming a father, fearing increased expenses. When his wife reveals she's pregnant despite his use of condoms, he files a case against the condom company. The rest of the story unfolds from there.

Although the topic may seem sensitive and potentially vulgar, the film tackles it with subtle humor, making it an entertaining watch. If you're looking for a lighthearted comedy, Janaka Aithe Ganaka is a great option.

Don't miss out on this entertaining Telugu comedy. Mark your calendars for November 8 and catch Janaka Aithe Ganaka exclusively on Aha OTT!