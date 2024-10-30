Anil Kapoor starts filming for action-drama movie ‘Subedaar’

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The upcoming Anil Kapoor-starrer movie ‘Subedaar’ has gone into production with filming happening at a brisk pace. The film is an action-drama, and stars Anil Kapoor in the titular role. It is helmed by Suresh Triveni, who is known for ‘Jalsa’ and ‘Tumhari Sulu’.

The makers on Wednesday announced the start of filming, and also shared Anil’s look from the film. The film also stars Radhikka Madan in a key role of Anil’s daughter, Shyama, along with an exciting ensemble cast essaying unique characters, which also includes an unhinged antagonist.

The movie is set in the Indian heartland, and follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya as he grapples with the challenges of leading a civilian life, navigates a strained relationship with his daughter and confronts societal dysfunction. Once a soldier who fought for the nation, Subedaar must now battle enemies within, to protect his home and family.

Anil started prepping up for the film as early as June 2024.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Original movie Subedaar, is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni and is written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, with dialogues by Suresh Triveni and Saurabh Dwivedi. The film will drop on Prime Video.

Prior to this, Anil hosted the third season of the streaming reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ which saw Sana Makbul being crowned the winner.

Last year, Anil completed 4 decades in cinema as an actor. He made his Hindi debut in the 1983 romance drama movie ‘Wo Saat Din’ directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana. Marking the occasion, the actor took to Instagram and posted the video of a scene from the film, captioning "Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer”.

