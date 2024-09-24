Jayam Ravi to Fight for Custody of Sons Aarav and Ayaan

Jayam Ravi Opens Up on Divorce, Custody Battle, and Future Plans

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has broken his silence on his highly publicized divorce from wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage. In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Ravi shared his thoughts on the ongoing legal battle and his determination to gain custody of their sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

Fighting for Custody

Ravi emphasized his priority is securing custody of his children, stating, "I want custody of my children—Aarav and Ayaan. I'm ready to fight this divorce out in court for 10 years or 20 years or however long it takes. My future is my children; they are my happiness."

Future Plans

The actor revealed his aspirations to produce a film with his son Aarav, introducing him to cinema at the right time. "That's the dream I have," he added.

Addressing Reconciliation Rumors

Ravi clarified his stance on reconciliation with Aarti, questioning her intentions. "Does this behavior look like she wanted to reconcile with me? Will there be news about a 'girlfriend' if the intention was to reconcile?"

Dating Rumors

Ravi also addressed rumors linking him to Kenishaa Francis, stating they were planning to start a spiritual healing center together. He emphasized his divorce had nothing to do with her and reflected poorly on his family.

Divorce and Custody Battle Ahead

As Jayam Ravi and Aarti move forward with their divorce, the custody battle for their sons will continue. Ravi's determination to prioritize his children's well-being and secure their future remains unwavering.

