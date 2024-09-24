Devara Releases Sept 27: Telangana Ticket Prices Revealed

The film Devara, starring NTR and directed by Koratala Shiva, will be released on September 27. The Telangana government has formally declared that special screenings of this movie will be permitted. Mikkilini Sudhakar and Harikrishna K are producing "Devara" on a grand scale, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram serving as the presenter. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, and Saif Ali Khan will have a significant role.

Cost of Tickets in Telangana:

The Telangana government has authorized further "Devara" performances. Twenty-nine theatres will be able to screen a midnight performance on September 27 at one in the morning, according to a recent government order. A clause to raise ticket costs by Rs 100 is also included. Six shows in total will be permitted, starting at 4 AM on the same day. For this particular day, tickets at single-screen and multiplex theatres can increase by Rs100.

Also read: Raashi Khanna's Tranquil Tea-Riffic Daybreak

But from September 28 to October 6, you can only see five shows a day. Tickets at single-screen theatres will go up by Rs 25, while those at multiplexes will go up by Rs 50 over these nine days. On the release day of "Devara," the ticket price in single-screen theatres will be Rs 295, whereas, in theatres, it will be Rs 413.

As the Telangana government approved special shows and ticket price hikes, NTR tweeted gratitude from Los Angeles, where he's attending a special screening.

NTRs tweet:

My heartfelt thanks to the Honourable CM, Sri @revanth_anumula garu, and Cinematography Minister, Sri @KomatiReddyKVR garu, for issuing the new G.O. for the #Devara release. Grateful for your unwavering support for our Telugu Film Industry! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 23, 2024

#Devara Nizam 1 AM Shows permitted screens. Total 29 properties 👌👍 pic.twitter.com/gFGaXqDtbP — Vinay Gudapati (@gudapativinay) September 23, 2024

Also read: Mahesh Babu's Sister-in-Law Shilpa Shirodkar in Bigg Boss?