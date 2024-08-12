Kolkata rape & murder: Safety, security of docs should be prime, say experts

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Condemning the rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata, experts on Monday stressed the need for the safety and security of doctors.

A 31-year-old PGT doctor on duty on Thursday night was brutally murdered reportedly after a sexual assault at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Officials on Friday discovered a semi-nude body of the second-year student in the chest medicine department, inside the seminar hall. Her body also bore multiple injury marks.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Past President of IMA Cochin, told IANS that the Kolkata incident has raised the question of the safety of doctors -- especially women who work at hospitals.

On the one hand, doctors are increasingly being threatened by violence from patients and their bystanders, as was the case with the murder of Dr Vandana Das in Kerala in May 2023, the expert said.

Dr. Ishwar Gilada, who leads the Organised Medicine Academic Guild-OMAG, a doctor’s body, told IANS that “this is not a new thing. A lot of assaults and issues related to doctors’ safety and security are happening day in and day out in the country”

“We strongly protest such incidents, and request that there should be no politicalisation,” he said, adding that the “safety and security of the doctor should be of prime importance”.

The experts also raised concerns about the lack of proper resting rooms for doctors on duty.

“Doctors work around the clock, and have no option but to sleep or take rest in rooms designated for the purpose. Unfortunately, these rooms might be located in remote deserted corners of large buildings. Sleep is an essential bodily function, and the tired doctor often doesn’t have an alternative -- even if she feels that the designated place is unsafe. Sex offenders can easily take advantage of this. This poses security concerns and must be taken very seriously,” Dr Jayadevan said.

“Resting place for doctors on duty is not provided. The state of safety and security in public hospitals is pathetic. Anyone and everyone can go inside hospitals, in wards, corridors, and buildings. Most places also lack surveillance like CCTV cameras, if they are, then most are out of order,” Dr. Gilada added. He also voiced out against the “contractual labour” deployed in hospitals, as their “police verification is never done”.

“We request the authorities to act stringently, fast-track the matter, and provide the highest possible punishment,” he said.

The experts also suggested self-defence training for doctors.

Meanwhile, doctors across the country have been staging a massive protest.

The Federation Of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Sunday gave a call for a nationwide medical strike against the incident.

Hospital services across West Bengal were disrupted on Monday as junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees continued their strike for the fourth consecutive day, demanding justice for the victim.

Medical professionals also halted work at Safdarjung Hospital, AIIMS, and MAMC pressing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the heinous incident and justice for the murdered woman doctor.

AIIMS Delhi said in a statement that amid the strike, emergency services, inward services, ICUs, and OPDs will function as usual.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the state will hand over the case to the CBI if Kolkata Police fails to solve the case by this week.

