KL Rahul wishes his ‘birthday baby’ Athiya Shetty

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) On her 32nd birthday, cricketer KL Rahul wished his “birthday baby” and actress wife Athiya Shetty.

Rahul took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures featuring romantic moments with Athiya. The first image, seems to be from a celebration, where the actress is seen dressed in a saree lovingly looking at her husband.

The other was a goofy image of the couple having a ramen bowl together. The third photograph was a romantic one, where the two are holding each other with Rahul’s back towards the camera. The last image just had Athiya, who was seen making a funny face at the camera.

“My craziee birthday baby,” Rahul wrote along with a love and infinity emoticon.

Athiya replied in the comment section and wrote: “Love you.”

Athiya married Indian cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, after dating for several years. The two are said to have met in February 2019 through a mutual friend. The couple first hinted at their romance in December 2019, when a cozy Instagram post from their New Year’s celebration in Thailand went viral.

Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and director Mana Shetty. She has a younger brother, Ahan Shetty, who also became an actor after debuting in the film Tadap in 2021.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with “Hero”. She was then seen in films such as “Mubarakan” and “Nawabzaade”. She was last seen on screen in the 2019 film “Motichoor Chaknachoor.”

Suniel wished his daughter on Instagram with unseen photos of Athiya from her childhood along with a heartfelt message.

In his post, he called his daughter his "all-time favourite human" and "the greatest joy of his life".

Suniel captioned the photos, “Happy birthday to the best part of me …my all-time favorite human…my best friend…my confidante and the greatest joy of my life ……love you beyond measure, Tiaaaaa”.

