Kirron Kher: Anupam Kher started with a small dream

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Kirron Kher has heaped praise on her husband Anupam Kher and said that his journey in cinema has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Reflecting on his beginnings, Kirron recalled, “Anupam started with a small dream, just a young boy from Shimla with a deep love for cinema and a burning desire to make his mark. His journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

She revealed that Anupam would do roles, which others wouldn’t take up.

“In those early days, he took on roles others wouldn’t, often facing rejection and financial difficulties, yet he kept going.”

Kirron emphasised how, despite the challenges he faced, Anupam has remained true to his passion.

“Even in the face of adversity, Anupam has never wavered. His unwavering belief in himself and his craft has allowed him to stand tall, 40 years later, still as driven and passionate as ever.”

Anupam’s latest release is “Vijay 69” with Netflix and YRF. In the film, Anupam plays a character that reflects both resilience and vulnerability, traits that have come to define his real-life journey as well.

Kirron said that she feels proud watching him continue to evolve as an actor and as a person.

“Watching him evolve, not just as an actor but as a person, has been a beautiful experience. His love for the craft has only grown stronger with time, and that’s what sets him apart,” she said.

The film touches on themes of perseverance and the fight to overcome personal obstacles.

She added: “His ability to rise above struggles and turn them into stepping stones is what truly defines his legacy,” she remarked, reflecting on how Anupam has never let setbacks diminish his love for the craft.

Kirron concluded by saying that it’s Anupam’s passion, resilience, and refusal to give up that makes him who he is.

“And I couldn’t be prouder of him. His journey is a reminder that success isn’t just about talent, but also about heart and tenacity.”

