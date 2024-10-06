Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei moves into third place at Sanderson on PGA

Jackson (US), Oct 6 (IANS) A refreshed Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei fired a third successive 6-under 66 for solo third place at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Saturday as he chases a maiden PGA Tour victory.

The 26-year-old Yu will enter Sunday’s final round two strokes back of third round leader Kevin Mitchell, who carded a 65 to lead by one from Beau Hossler (68) in the second of eight PGA Tour Fall tournaments.

Yu's putter has been working like a charm all week at The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi where he ranks fourth in Strokes Gained - Putting through three rounds. However, the rising star revealed that a much-needed holiday back home in Taipei after he missed out on the FedExCup Playoffs has been rejuvenating as he bids for a career breakthrough on the PGA Tour.

Yu is playing for the first time since the Wyndham Championship in August.

Yu was bogey-free for the first time this week, nailing six birdies on Hole Nos. 3, 4, 5, 11, 16 and 17 as he pursues Mitchell, who is seeking a second PGA TOUR victory. In the regular season, Yu enjoyed four top-10s, including a best of T3 at the American Express.

Mitchell finished with a pair of birdies Saturday for a 7-under 65 and avoided some of the blunders that tripped up other contenders, giving him a one-shot lead going into the final round.

At stake for Mitchell, whose lone PGA Tour victory was more than five years ago, is a chance to earn a spot in four premium events on the PGA Tour next year.

Eight other players are within five of the lead.

Hossler (68) and Daniel Berger (71) were tied at 17 under as they approached the turn at The Country Club of Jackson. Hossler birdied the ninth and suddenly found himself ahead by two shots when Berger made his first bogey of the tournament with a three-putt from 30 feet on the 10th, and then hit into the water on the par-5 11th for another bogey. Berger, who bogeyed four of the first five holes on the back nine salvaged a 71 and was five shots behind.

Mitchell missed out on the FedExCup Playoffs and is planning to play the fall to see if he can finish in the top 60 to get into the first two $20 million Signature Events at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. A victory would get him in The Sentry at Kapalua, another $20 million purse, along with the Masters.

Korea’s K.H. Lee carded a 69 for tied 22nd place while Filipino Rico Hoey shot a 72 for T67.

