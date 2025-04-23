Rashford’s return to Man Utd under Amorim is unlikely: Report

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Marcus Rashford is not ruling out a return to Manchester United at the end of his loan period at Aston Villa but it is unlikely he will play for head coach Ruben Amorim.

As per a report by the BBC, Rashford wants to play for a club in the UEFA Champions League next season, which United may still provide if they manage to win the Europa League, but will not make a decision until the end of the season. Although United may want to keep a player of his quality, his exit was of sour nature after being exiled by the new head coach.

Since joining Villa, Rashford has found the back of the net on four occasions and provided six assists in the crucial run-in towards the season.

Rashford had made 15 Premier League appearances for Man Utd this season, scoring in head coach Ruben Amorim’s first match - a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on 24 November - before adding two more in a 4-0 win over Everton a week later. He had not played since being left out of the squad for the Manchester derby on December 15, before signing for Aston Villa on loan in February.

The 27-year-old has scored 138 goals in over 400 appearances for the Red Devils having come through the ranks at Old Trafford and has lifted the Europa League, two FA Cups and two League Cups with his boyhood club. His most productive season came in 2022/23, when he scored 30 goals in all competitions - the first United player to reach that mark since Robin van Persie in 2013. He was named both the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and the Players’ Player of the Year that season.

“I am so happy with him. He is performing very well. His adaptation has been quick and his commitment to the process is really important for us and for him. He needs to keep going and on Saturday, hopefully he can help again,” said Emery after Villa's defeat against City, where Rashford scored.

