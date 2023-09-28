Katrina Kaif wishes ‘best devar’ Sunny Kaushal on b'day

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) ‘Bhabhi’ Katrina Kaif and ‘bhaiyya’ Vicky Kaushal took to social media to wish Sunny Kaushal on his birthday.

Katrina took to Instagram Stories, where she posted a message for her ‘best devar’.Vicky posted about Sunny's new single ‘Jhandey’.

Posting a picture from her wedding, the picture featuredVicky and Sunny. It showed the brothers dressed in white, sitting on a settee with flower strings behind them.

“Happy birthday to the best devar.” She also posted Sunny's new song 'Jhandey'.

Vicky too shared the teaser for the song on Instagram and wrote: “You can’t even imagine how much you inspire me Sunny with the beauty of your heart and purity of your thoughts. Stay the beautiful human you are brother. Keep exploring. Keep winning. Happy Birthday mere bhai… Love you,” he wrote.

Sunny on his birthday on Thursday shared his new song ‘Jhandey’ with his fans and friends on social media.

‘Jhandey’, which dropped today is now available on all leading music streaming platforms.

The song embarks a new journey for the ‘Shiddat’ actor who aims to release many more unspoken words and unsung songs through his independent YouTube channel “SunSunnyKhez”.

The actor wrote: "Main karna ohi jo mainu pasand,par duniya yeh kaindi Jhandey tu gadd. Lyrical video of Jhandey is out now. Have a listen, have fun! Happy birthday to me."

On the film front, Sunny has a line up of interesting projects like ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’, 'Letters to Mr Khanna' and ‘Shiddat 2’ in the pipeline.

