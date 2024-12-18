Kajol reminisces about ‘good times’ with Shah Rukh Khan on sets of ‘Dilwale’

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actress Kajol recently took a trip down memory lane to recall the delightful moments she shared with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of their blockbuster film “Dilwale.”

On Wednesday, the actress shared photos on her Instagram, featuring her posing with SRK and others. In the caption, she wrote, “BTS of such a good, good time... you can see it in our madness and fun! #Dilwale.”

In the first image, Kajol and Shah Rukh can be seen striking a romantic pose, with Kajol tagging the actor. The second photo shows the ‘Do Patti’ actress flaunting her radiant smile as she poses for the camera. In the final photo, Kajol is seen posing with other cast and crew members of the film.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, who co-produced the film with Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, “Dilwale” celebrates its 9th anniversary today. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Mukesh Tiwari, Varun Sharma, Boman Irani, Vinod Khanna, Kabir Bedi, and Johnny Lever. The romantic drama features Vinod Khanna in his final film appearance before his passing on April 27, 2017.

Released on December 18, 2015, the film became a commercial success, earning over Rs. 376.85 crore worldwide and becoming the thirteenth highest-grossing Indian film overseas.

A few days ago, Kajol celebrated 23 years of her iconic film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.” She posted photos from the sets along with a sweet note. For the caption, she wrote, “Life, love, and laughter. They just don’t make them like they used to anymore. 23 years and some fabulous memories later... #23YearsOfK3G #K3G #Memories.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Shashanka Chaturvedi’s thriller “Do Patti.” In the movie, she played the role of police officer Vidya Jyothi.

Talking about her role, Kajol shared, “As an actor, I have always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This being the first time I play a police officer, I can’t wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been rewarding.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.