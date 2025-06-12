K’taka govt conspiring to inflate minority numbers through caste census to increase their quota: BJP

Mangaluru (Karnataka), June 12 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, accused the Karnataka government of conspiring to inflate minority numbers through the caste census to provide them with more reservation.

Speaking to the media in Mangaluru on Thursday, Shobha Karandlaje claimed that the state government was attempting to suppress the June 4 stampede case at Chinnaswamy Stadium in which 11 people died, by announcing a fresh caste survey.

"They want to somehow divert attention from the stampede case. There is no genuine intention to help communities and castes behind the decision for a resurvey. Their aim is to incite inter-community conflict," Shobha Karandlaje alleged.

Shobha Karandlaje further claimed, "The previous caste census was prepared without proper door-to-door visits. The state government's objective is to somehow inflate minority numbers and provide them with reservations. This is the true motive of the state government."

Defending the caste census survey, Minister for Labour Santosh Lad stated in Bengaluru that the Congress high command had given directions for re-enumeration regarding the caste census report. He explained that a few communities were claiming higher populations and have raised concerns about the current caste census report.

They have not expressed any reservation regarding the caste census, he added.

"Hence, the caste census resurvey will be conducted and implemented thereafter. What's wrong in conducting a resurvey?" Minister Lad questioned.

When asked whether the state government was trying to divert attention from the stampede incident with the announcement of the caste census resurvey, Minister Lad responded, "The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government also announced a caste census during the time of the Pahalgam terror attack. The promise of implementing the caste census was made in our party's election manifesto. We will ensure its implementation."

Meanwhile, the special Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to discuss and make an announcement in this regard. The state government intends to complete the resurvey in a duration of 70 to 90 days.

