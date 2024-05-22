J&K ACB registers case against former minister's son in Jammu IT Park irregularities case

Srinagar, May 22 (IANS) The J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against the son of a senior National Conference (NC) leader in connection with alleged irregularities in granting permission for the construction of an IT park in Jammu.

Officials said that the ACB has registered an FIR against Hilal Rather, son of former minister and senior NC leader, Abdul Rahim Rather, as well as some officials.

The ACB’s case, filed under the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the RPC, names the officers and officials of the enforcement wing, the former Chief Town Planner, the former Vice Chairman of the JDA, and beneficiary, Hilal Ahmad Rather.

"The case was the result of an investigation into allegations that the JDA had unlawfully approved an IT Park’s construction for Rather using a backdated site plan for a three-storeyed building, despite knowing there was no legal provision for such a construction," an official said.

“Verification revealed that backdated permission was granted by the Building Operations Controlling Authority (BOCA) of JDA, stipulating that the building be used exclusively for IT purposes. Rather violated these conditions, constructing a fifth floor and a porch, and encroaching on the rear setback by building additional structures," the official added.

The ACB said that these former JDA officials colluded with Rather by neglecting their duties and allowing the unauthorised construction, causing a wrongful loss to the government exchequer.

"These actions constitute offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy statutes. further investigations are on," an official said.

On March 14, 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a charge sheet against Rather in the Rs 177 crore bank fraud case within 10 days of taking over the probe. The charge sheet, presented before a Special Court in Jammu, also named former branch heads of J&K Bank's New University Campus branch Iqbal Singh and Arun Kapoor as accused.

The CBI had alleged that Rather conspired with bank officials to secure loans totalling Rs 177.68 crore in violation of established rules and guidelines.

The case, initially investigated by the ACB, is now being probed by a special investigation team following the CBI’s registration of the FIR on March 4, 2020, at the UT government’s request.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.