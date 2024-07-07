James Vowles suggests Williams mid-season change could be on the cards

Silverstone, July 7 (IANS) Williams team principal James Vowles has confirmed that Logan Sergeant's seat may be under threat and even admitted that a mid-season change may be on the cards for the team.

"There will be a line in the sand where we have to make a decision and at that point, both for 2025 and maybe for something this year, we’ll make a decision on it. But we’re not there today," said Vowles to Sky Sports F1.

Logan is currently in his second year with the British team and has not been able to perform up to the mark. The team currently sits at ninth place in the Constructors Championship.

"Logan all the way through has been provided [with] the opportunity to retain his seat – that’s in his control. I need performance that’s at Alex’s level, I need him to be there day in and day out, fundamentally," added the British engineer.

Williams is perhaps thinking ahead to the future of the team without Sergeant having already offered Albon a multi-year deal with the team. Rumours suggest that the side may be looking into bringing in F2 sensation Kimi Antonrlli who is backed by Williams engine partner Mercedes.

"My priority at the moment is, let’s sort out the car, because we’ve underperformed in that area. Not Logan, not Alex. Once we have a car at the right performance level, then let’s assess what we’re costing ourselves, if we are costing ourselves," he said.

