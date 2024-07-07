Priyanka Mohan's cop character has hope in her eyes in 1st look from 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) The first look of actress Priyanka Mohan from the upcoming Nani-starrer film 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ was unveiled on Sunday. The picture shows her as a cop holding a bag as she looks up at the sky.

In the film, the actress essays the role of Charu. The makers shared the 1st look on social media. They wrote in the caption, “Introducing @Priyankaamohanofficial as Charulatha from #SuryasSaturday. She's on a Mission to Report straight to your hearts.”

Recently, the first single titled 'Garam Garam' from the film was also released and garnered a lot of positive response.

The makers had also released the latest look of Nani from the film which showcased a different side of his character. The new poster showcased a more serene and composed Nani, depicting the calm side of his character.

Produced by DVV Entertainment, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The film also stars SJ Suryah and Sai Kumar P.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 29, 2024, in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

