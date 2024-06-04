Jaipur Rural Congress candidate demands recounting in one booth

Jaipur, June 4 (IANS) The Congress candidate from the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan, Anil Chopra on Tuesday demanded recounting in Jhotwara’s booth number 89.

Chopra has submitted a written complaint to the Election Commission officials demanding recounting.

Rajasthan Congress general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said that Congress state leadership has taken a stand on this complaint. Party's state chief Govind Singh Dotasra along with his team went to the venue and stood with Chopra in raising the demand for recounting.

Anil Chopra, 31, who was fielded by Congress on the recommendation of Sachin Pilot, has given a tough fight to BJP’s Rao Rajendra Singh.

Swarnim Chaturvedi said that in the last round of counting, many votes were nullified so there is a scope for some damage being done and hence the party has raised a demand for recounting.

A huge crowd of party workers gathered at the polling booth and demanded recounting.

Meanwhile, police were called in to control any kind of situation, said officials. The EC website showed Chopra trailing by 5,896 votes while he was leading with a big difference in earlier rounds.

Sachin Pilot supported Anil Chopra and said, “The way the administration worked under pressure in the close contest in Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency raises many questions. The counting process is under suspicion and complaints are being made to the Election Commission by the candidate and the party. Many questions are being raised on the counting of postal ballots and withholding of the results raises many doubts. I demand from the Election Commission that re-counting be done on this seat with transparency,” he said

According to the Election Commission's latest data, Anil Chopra had got 6,02,293 votes and was trailing BJP's Rao Rajendra Singh who had polled 6,08,189

