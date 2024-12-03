Jackie Shroff remembers late icon Dev Anand on 13th death anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) On Dev Anand’s 13th death anniversary on Tuesday, veteran actor Jackie Shroff remembered the late icon and paid a heartfelt tribute to the star.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage of Dev Anand featuring his iconic moments from his films including “Johny Mera Naam”, a track “Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhaata Chala Gaya”, “Aankhon Hi Aankhon Mein” and “Khoya Khoya Chand”

Jackie captioned the post: “Remembering Dev Saab 26 Sept 1923 - 3 Dec 2011.)

Dev Anand is considered as one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. Over a career spanning six decades, the star had worked in over 100 films. He made his debut in 1946 with “Hum Ek Hain”, a film about Hindu-Muslim unity.

He had his first commercial success in Ziddi in 1948 and gained widespread recognition with the blockbuster crime thriller Baazi 1951, which is regarded as the forerunner of the spate of "Bombay Noir" films that followed in Bollywood in the 1950s.

Over the years, he worked in top films such as “Jaal”, “Taxi Driver”, “Kala Pani”, “C.I.D”, “Hum Dono”, “Tere Ghar Ke Samne,” “Guide”, “Jewel Thief”, “Prem Pujari”, “Hare Rama Hare Krishna,” “Banarasi Babu,” “Heera Panna”, “Amir Garib”, “Warrant” and his final film was “Chargesheet”, which released in 2011.

Dev Anand died in his hotel room in London at the age of 88 on 3 December 2011 of a cardiac arrest. His death came just two months after the release of his last film Chargesheet, which he directed and produced.

Talking about Jackie, he was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

