Israeli, Egyptian security officials discuss potential truce deal in Gaza

Cairo, Dec 11 (IANS) A high-level Israeli security delegation held talks with their Egyptian counterparts on a potential truce agreement in the Gaza Strip.

According to the press center of Egypt's State Information Service, the visit came as Egypt intensifies its efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave, and address the worsening situation in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Responding to the talks, Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas leader, told Xinhua that "there is nothing new to talk about, other than renewing contacts, in order to negotiate a deal."

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, in retaliation for a Hamas attack along the southern Israeli border, during which approximately 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage.

As of Tuesday, the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli strikes in Gaza has reached 44,786, according to Gaza-based health authorities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.