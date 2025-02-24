Israel launches new airstrike in Lebanon: Military

Jerusalem, Feb 24 (IANS) Israel's military said that it launched a new wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah sites despite a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the military said it struck infrastructure containing weapons, where "Hezbollah activity was identified."

It accused Hezbollah of conducting military operations in southern Lebanon in violation of agreements between Israel and Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that "the Israeli enemy launched two drone strikes on Wadi Zibqin in the western sector of southern Lebanon."

The agency added that the Israeli forces also dropped flares over the Al-Dar area, located in the central sector of the southern border region.

Earlier in the day, according to the NNA, Israeli warplanes carried out several airstrikes in eastern and southern Lebanon.

A Syrian girl was injured in the strikes and has been sent to the Lebanese-Italian Hospital for treatment, according to the NNA.

Also on Sunday, Israel released photos and videos of the assassination of Hezbollah's former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, on September 27, 2024. Aerial strike footage showed multiple bombs hitting an underground bunker in Beirut's southern suburbs where Nasrallah was staying.

The videos were released as thousands in Beirut attended Nasrallah's funeral the same day.

During the ceremony, Israeli warplanes patrolled the skies over Beirut, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"The Israeli Air Force jets currently flying over Beirut during Hassan Nasrallah's funeral are sending a clear message: Whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel -- this will be their fate," Katz said.

