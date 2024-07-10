Iran's president-elect reaffirms Tehran's support for Syria

Tehran, July 10 (IANS) Iran's President-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian, has reaffirmed Tehran's support for Syria during a phone call with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

During the call on Tuesday, the two sides discussed the future development of bilateral ties, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency.

Pezeshkian highlighted the necessity to strengthen bilateral ties and implement the previously signed agreements between the two countries in line with their people's interests, the report said.

Assad, for his part, said that the importance of the Syria-Iran ties, based on "mutual faithfulness and certain principles," lies in the resistance against the colonial hegemony in a "tumultuous" region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pezeshkian was announced as Iran's next president last Saturday following his victory in a runoff against Saeed Jalili, a former chief nuclear negotiator.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.