MLK Day 2025: Will the U.S. Stock Market Be Open or Closed?

U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday, January 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The holiday was officially recognized in 1983 when President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill, making the third Monday in January a federal holiday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

On MLK Day, both the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will be closed. They will reopen for regular trading on Tuesday, January 21. The U.S. bond markets will also be closed on January 20, as stated by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, but will reopen on the 21st as well.

After MLK Day, U.S. stock and bond markets will operate as usual until Presidents Day on Monday, February 17, when the markets will close again.

United States stock market 2025 holiday schedule

Here is the full list of U.S. stock market closures for 2025:

Presidents Day: Monday, Feb. 17

Good Friday: Friday, April 18

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Juneteenth: Thursday, June 19

Independence Day: Friday, July 4 (markets close early at 1 p.m. ET on July 3)

Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 1

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 27 (markets close early at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 28)

Christmas: Thursday, Dec. 25 (markets close early at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 24)