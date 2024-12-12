Elon Musk: World's Richest Person with 447 Billion USD Net Worth - Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Tesla CEO and global billionaire Elon Musk's wealth has surpassed an astounding $400 billion, cementing his position as the richest person in the world and the first individual to exceed this monumental figure.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's net worth stands at $447 billion. His wealth has seen a significant increase following the U.S. presidential election. It is reported that the sale of internal shares of his space exploration company, SpaceX, contributed about $50 billion to this surge. Additionally, Tesla's stock reached an all-time high on Wednesday, further boosting Musk's financial standing.

Following Musk on the list are Jeff Bezos ($249 billion), Mark Zuckerberg ($224 billion), Larry Ellison ($198 billion), and Bernard Arnault ($181 billion). Musk's wealth growth is attributed not only to Tesla and SpaceX but also to his involvement in the artificial intelligence startup, xAI.

Until 2022, Musk's net worth was below $200 billion. However, after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential elections, Musk's earnings saw a significant boost. His net worth recently crossed the $400 billion mark, making him the first person in history to achieve such a feat, with a net worth exceeding $400 billion (approximately ₹33.2 lakh crores).