Lankan President calls PM Modi, highlights shared commitment against terrorism

Colombo/New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Lankan President Anura Dissanayake on Friday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey his condolences on the death of innocent civilian lives in the Pahalgam terror attack and condemn the heinous act.

"Deeply shocked by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives. Just spoke with PM Narendra Modi to convey Sri Lanka's solidarity and our shared commitment against terrorism. Our hearts go out to the victims' families. We stand with India in these difficult times," Dissanayake posted on X after the phone call.

Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof called PM Modi, rallying in support of India in its fight against terrorism following the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, this morning. The Prime Minister began by saying he was horrified by the devastating terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, which saw the tragic loss of 26 innocent lives. He expressed his deep condolences on behalf of the British people to all those affected, their loved ones and the people of India. The leaders agreed to stay in touch," read a statement issued by 10 Downing Street.

Netherlands PM Schoof also strongly condemned the cowardly act and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

PM Modi thanked PM Schoof for his words of support and solidarity and conveyed that India looks forward to closely working with the Netherlands to strengthen the global fight against terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

"I just spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the horrific terrorist attack that occurred earlier this week in Pahalgam, and extended my sympathy to the victims, their loved ones and the people of India. The Netherlands stands shoulder to shoulder with India in the fight against terrorism, now and in the future," said Schoof.

Several top leaders of the world, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba had dialled PM Modi on Thursday, expressing their condolences over the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack.

The brutal assault, which has resulted in the death of more than dozen tourists and left several others critically injured, unfolded on Tuesday in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, when four heavily armed terrorists, two of them from Pakistan, emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists. The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory.

According to Intelligence sources, Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, is behind the attack.

The attack has triggered a string of strong retaliatory diplomatic and strategic actions by India, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, and cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.

