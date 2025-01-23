Donald Trump's First Interview As US President: Immigration, TikTok Ban, Rioters and More

US President Donald Trump gave his first interview on Wednesday after assuming the Oval Office for a second term, addressing several key topics, including his pardons for nearly 1,600 Capitol rioters, the TikTok ban, and his thoughts on Joe Biden.

Trump’s Pardons for Capitol Rioters

President Trump defended his decision to pardon approximately 1,600 people convicted for their involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. The move faced widespread criticism, including backlash from police unions.

“Most of the people were absolutely innocent, okay? Nobody’s ever been treated so badly. They were treated like the worst criminals in history. And you know what they were there for. They were protesting the vote because they knew the election was rigged," Trump stated during the interview.

The Capitol riots left nearly 140 police officers injured. Despite the outcry, Trump maintained that his pardons were justified, calling the actions of the rioters a form of protest.

Trump on Illegal Immigration

The President once again reiterated his claims that foreign countries are intentionally releasing criminals into the United States.

“They came out of jail from other countries. They’ve emptied their jails. I would if I were president or prime minister or something of another country. I’d empty my jails right into America, into the United States. Why not? And many of them did," Trump said, doubling down on his stance to tighten border security and address illegal immigration.

Trump’s Take on TikTok and Youth Outreach

Once a vocal critic of TikTok, Trump, who had previously called the app a “spying tool” for China, credited his outreach to younger voters for his success in the 2024 elections.

When asked why he allowed TikTok to continue operating in the US, Trump dismissed the security concerns, arguing that many technological devices and products, including phones and computers, are also made in China.

“Telephones and computers are made in China, and so are a lot of other things. Isn’t that a bigger threat?" he questioned.

Trump further noted the app’s popularity among young people, stating, “Young people like TikTok, and maybe that’s why my youth numbers are high—because I went on TikTok."

TikTok Ban Controversy

Congress had previously banned TikTok in the US unless its parent company, ByteDance, divested its ownership to a US-based entity. The ban was set to take effect on January 19, but TikTok briefly suspended its services before resuming operations after Trump signed an executive order to extend the timeline by 75 days.

While the Supreme Court upheld the ban last week, Trump’s directive to delay enforcement raises questions about whether his administration’s decision will hold up under legal scrutiny.

Trump’s Remark on Biden and Pardons

Trump took a jab at his predecessor, Joe Biden, during the interview, questioning why Biden did not pardon himself before leaving office.

“You know, the funny thing—maybe the sad thing—is he didn’t give himself a pardon. And if you look at it, it all had to do with him," Trump said, without elaborating on what he meant by the comment.

As Trump’s new administration sets its agenda, his remarks highlight some of the polarizing policies and decisions that have marked the start of his second term.