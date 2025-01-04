International rights body expresses concern over persecution of Hindus in B'desh

Agartala, Jan 3 (IANS) The Global Bengali Hindu Coalition (GBHC), a Toronto-based rights body, on Friday raised serious concerns over rising persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and urged the world communities to take steps to stop the atrocities on minorities in the neighbouring country.

On behalf of the GBHC, Puspita Gupta and Susanta Das Gupta said that religious minorities in Bangladesh have faced persecution and insecurity since Independence of the country.

They highlighted the demographic decline of Hindus in Bangladesh, from 22 per cent in 1951 to 7.95 per cent in 2022, predicting further reductions by 2046.

Puspita Gupta, quoting a Dhaka University professor, said that no Hindus would be left in Bangladesh 30 years from now if the current rate of “exodus” continues.

GBHC members, while talking to the media in Agartala, highlighted worsening conditions of minorities, citing alarming levels of attacks, displacement, and state-backed communalism.

They accused the current regime of promoting radical Islamist ideologies, endangering Hindus through systemic discrimination, fabricated charges, and destruction of homes and businesses.

The organisation claimed Hindu women have faced sexual violence, while government restrictions have concealed data on these atrocities.

They warned that unchecked Islamic fundamentalism in Bangladesh poses a broader regional and global threat.

To address the crisis, the GBHC demanded the deployment of UN Peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh to protect minorities, and established secured zones for settlements of displaced communities.

The group urged India and global leaders to take immediate steps to protect persecuted minorities and counter extremist ideologies, envisioning a safer and inclusive future for all.

GBHC also urged the United Nations (UN) and the Government of India to take appropriate steps including deployment of the UN Peacekeeping forces to maintain human rights and to protect the Hindus, Buddhists and other minorities in Bangladesh.

