Indian tablet market surges over 128 pc in April-June: Report

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Indian tablet market saw a shipment of 1.84 million units in the April-June period, up 128.8 per cent (year-over-year), a new report showed on Thursday.

While the slate tablet market grew by 178.1 per cent YoY, the detachable tablet grew by 23.6 per cent, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

According to Priyansh Tiwari from IDC India and South Asia, there has been increased demand for tablets priced at $200-$300 as vendors are introducing products with good specifications in this relatively affordable price range.

In Q2, the consumer segment grew by 27.5 per cent YoY due to high vendor sell-in and strong demand during e-tail summer sales in May.

The commercial segment grew by 279.7 per cent on the back of 455.1 per cent growth in the education segment, while the enterprise segment grew by 52.5 per cent.

Samsung led the market with a share of 48.7 per cent, riding on public sector education projects in the commercial segment and its heavy inventory push targeting online sales in the consumer segment.

Acer Group was a distant second to Samsung, with a share of 23.6 per cent, followed by Apple with a share of 9.5 per cent.

Apple’s growth in the consumer segment was driven by new product launches and subsequent price cuts across the older lineup. It did well in both the commercial and consumer segments, growing by 9.8 per cent and 13.2 per cent, respectively.

According to the report, discounts and cashbacks make the purchases more lucrative, leading to robust demand for consumer tablets, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future.

Along with the fulfillment of the Uttar Pradesh education manifesto deal in Q2, abnormally low shipments in the commercial segment in Q2 2023 also pertained to a high YoY growth rate of the tablet market in the April-June period, the report added.

