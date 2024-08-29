Scolded for harassing girl, Class 12 boy hacks man to death in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (IANS) A man was hacked to death by a jilted minor in Raghunath Nagar under the Khandagiri police station area in the state capital, said police on Thursday, adding that the accused had felt insulted after being scolded for harassing a girl.

Two minors, including the prime accused, have been detained. The accused is a Class 12 student of a local college in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased was identified as Jagat Mallik alias Jaga of Suka Vihar in the Raghunath Nagar area of the city.

The 30-year-old victim, an auto driver, was returning home after attending a cultural programme in Cuttack. The minor and his associate reportedly intercepted the deceased's vehicle just 100 meters away from the latter's residence on Wednesday night.

Both Mallik and the minors engaged in a heated argument. The accused assaulted the victim with a sword as per their plan. The accused later fled the spot leaving Mallik bleeding profusely.

Mallik was rushed to the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar where the doctors declared him dead.

Upon being informed, Khandagiri Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Speaking to media persons, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh said that the accused have been detained at the police station and the weapon of offence has been seized.

“We ascertained during further investigation that the accused minor had an unrequited love for the deceased’s niece. The deceased had earlier warned the accused minor on this issue. The accused who felt insulted assaulted the deceased yesterday to take revenge,” said DCP Singh on Thursday.

DCP Singh also said that police are checking the school leaving certificate and documents to ascertain whether the accused is a minor or not.

Sources claimed that the deceased and the accused’s family members fought over the unrequited love affair around two months ago. The deceased’s family members also alleged that the accused's father had reportedly threatened to kill them over the issue.

