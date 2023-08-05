Indian Overseas Congress to celebrate SC judgement staying conviction of Rahul in New York

New York, Aug 5 (IANS) Even as the Congress is in celebratory mood after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of former party chief Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname remark defamation case, the Indian Overseas Congress is all set to organise a programme in New York over the top court's judgement.

Speaking to IANS over phone from the US, Indian Overseas Congress Secretary Virendra Vashisth said, "On August 6, the Indian Overseas Congress has decided to hold a celebratory programme here over the Supreme court judgement staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction."

He said that the programme in New York will be led by Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda and its US president Mohiender Singh Gilizian.

The IOC had also organised a 10 days hunger strike in the US over the Manipur issue.

Shan Shankaran, an IOC worker, sat on the hunger strike on July 23 over the Manipur violence. He was joined by several people across the US's Michigan, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other cities.

On July 25, Shankaran said that human rights advocate Pieter Friedrich started a hunger strike and he too joined that.

Sankaran said that he ended his fast on the request of Pitroda on Thursday. On Friday, in a big relief to Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court has stayed his conviction, which cost him his Lok Sabha membership.

The apex court observed that no reasons were given by the trial judge for imposing the maximum punishment of two years in the case.

