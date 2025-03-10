India-Japan joint military exercise 'Dharma Guardian' concludes

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The India-Japan joint military exercise ‘Dharma Guardian,’ held at the East Fuji Training Area in Japan, has successfully concluded, an Indian Army statement said on Monday.

The exercise, which ran from February 24 to March 9, focused on counter-terrorism operations in urban environments, marking a major step in bilateral defense cooperation, the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, ‘Dharma Guardian’ was conducted on a large scale with the participation of company-level troops from both nations. It served as an important milestone in strengthening defense ties between India and Japan.

Lieutenant General Toriyumi Seiji, Commanding General of the 1st Division of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force, attended the closing ceremony. He praised the participating soldiers for successfully achieving the exercise’s objectives and expressed satisfaction over the joint training, which enhanced the operational readiness of both forces.

The exercise focused primarily on counter-terrorism strategies in urban settings. Additionally, troops from both countries conducted humanitarian assistance and disaster relief drills under United Nations peacekeeping operations. Soldiers engaged in tactical training, exchanged operational knowledge and built lasting bonds of trust and cooperation.

Beyond military drills, the exercise also fostered cultural exchange. Indian soldiers organised a special yoga session for their Japanese counterparts, and showcased the traditional martial art Kalaripayattu, while Japanese soldiers demonstrated their own martial arts techniques.

The exercise concluded with an intense 72-hour validation phase, where troops from both nations demonstrated their capabilities in a joint counter-terrorism operation. This included specialised tactics such as helicopter infiltration, slithering, and storming operations, successfully meeting the set operational standards, the statement added.

According to the Defence Ministry, ‘Dharma Guardian’ reaffirmed India and Japan’s shared commitment to regional peace, security, and stability. The exercise further strengthened their long-standing strategic partnership, underscoring the importance of defense collaboration in an evolving security landscape.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.