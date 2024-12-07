Illegal casino busted in Gurugram, 40 arrested

Gurugram, Dec 7 (IANS) An illegally operating casino ‘Maple Farm’ was busted in village Kadarpur Gurugram and 40 people were arrested, police said on Saturday.

Around 3,180 tokens, 06 packets of cards and 02 casino tables were seized from the farmhouse where the casino was operating, they said.

According to the police, a crime branch team of the Gurugram Police on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday received secret information an illegal casino was running in Kadarpur village.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided the spot and nabbed 40 people in total who were involved in illegal activity.

Among those arrested have been identified as Vinod Kumar, Punit, Raja Jat, Gopal, Neeraj Sharma, Sanjay Dalal, Tinku, Dinesh Kumar, Jatin, Kishan Singh, Dinesh, Jitender, Vikram, Jitender Singla, Vishal, Chandrakant, Aliya, Navneet Kaur, Ramandeep Kaur, Poorna Laxmi Sakya, Jitender, Lalit, Deepak Goyal, Vipin Chauhan, Krishna, Manish, Rahul, Chirag, Chandila, Manish, Gajender, Bharat Bhushan, Anil, Sameer, Rohtash, Devender, Komal, Kavita, Manisha Pathak, Lakshmi Thapa and Diksha.

The suspects were mainly residents of Palwal, Hodal, Faridabad, Gurugram and New Delhi who were present in the casino and illegally consuming liquor, they added.

The officials said an FIR under relevant sections and the Excise Act has been registered at the Sector-65 police station.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed they used to visit other places and after seeing the casinos there, they came here. We are questioning them," said Sandeep Kumar, a spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

