SBI Imposes Extra Fees on Utility Payments with Credit Cards
SBI (State Bank of India) has introduced significant changes for credit card users, effective December 1. The bank will no longer offer reward points on online gaming platforms and merchant transactions made using its credit cards.
However, the new rule does not apply to all SBI credit cards. SBI has released a list of cards where reward points will no longer be awarded for these transactions. The affected cards include:
SBI Arum Card
SBI Elite Card
SBI Card Elite Advantage
SBI Card Pulse
Simply Click SBI Card
Simply Click Advantage SBI Card
SBI Card Prime
SBI Card Prime Advantage
SBI Card Platinum
SBI Card Prime Pro
SBI Card Platinum Advantage
Gold SBI Card
Gold Classic SBI Card
Gold Defense SBI Card
In addition to this, SBI has also removed the 1% reward points on utility payments made via credit card. Starting December 1, a 1% fee will apply to utility payments exceeding Rs. 50,000 in a single billing cycle.
This move comes as part of a broader trend, with research reports showing a 45% drop in new credit card issuance in October compared to the previous year, following the Reserve Bank of India’s warnings about unsecured loans. While SBI continues to lead the country’s debit card market, HDFC Bank remains the dominant player in the credit card sector.
