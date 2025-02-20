I'll be backing our boys in green from home: Fakhar Zaman after being ruled out of CT

Karachi, Feb 20 (IANS) Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman expressed his disappointment after being ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to an oblique injury.

Fakhar suffered the injury while fielding during Pakistan’s tournament opener against New Zealand in Karachi. Though he later returned to bat, his discomfort was evident as he struggled during his 24 off 41 balls. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) initially stated that Fakhar was being monitored for a muscular sprain, but further assessments confirmed the severity of the injury.

Taking to social media platform X, Fakhar shared an emotional message, stating, "Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride.

"Unfortunately, I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback. Pakistan Zindabad!"

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved Imam-ul-Haq as Fakhar’s replacement in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing tournament. The ICC’s Event Technical Committee officially ruled him out on Thursday, clearing the way for Imam-ul-Haq’s inclusion. Imam, 29, has played 72 ODIs and will now have the chance to make his first international appearance since 2023.

Pakistan will now be forced to field a new opening combination as they gear up for their high-stakes clash against India in Dubai on February 23. After a 60-run loss to New Zealand, the defending champions will be under immense pressure to bounce back, making Imam’s return even more crucial.

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

