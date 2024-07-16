IAS-PO Puja Khedkar taken off field training, shunted back to LBSNAA Mussoorie

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) In a major development, controversial IAS probationary officer (PO) and Washim Assistant Collector Puja Khedkar has been taken off field training and ordered to report to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, an official said here on Tuesday.

The move follows a report sent by the Maharashtra government to the LBSNAA on her behaviour on various counts following complaints pertaining to her certificates, documents, medical and other papers, plus for making bizarre demands beyond her entitlements as an IAS-PO.

Shelesh Nawal, Deputy Director, LBSNAA, has asked the state government to relieve the PO from her duties immediately and advise her to report to the Mussoorie academy by July 23.

