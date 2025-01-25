I-League 2024-25: Haokip’s brace powers in-form Namdhari FC to 5-2 victory against Shillong Lajong

Ludhiana, Jan 25 (IANS) Powered by Peter Haokip’s brace, Namdhari FC’s formidable form continued as they thrashed Shillong Lajong FC 5-2 in a high-scoring I-League 2024-25 encounter at Namdhari Stadium on Saturday.

Brazilian duo Vicente De Paula Mercedes and Cledson Carvalho da Silva and Bhupinder Singh were the other scorers as the hosts registered their fourth consecutive victory and extended their unbeaten streak to seven games. Douglas Tardin and Figo Syndai were the marksmen for the losers.

As a result, Namdhari FC ascended to the top of the league standings with 20 points from 10 games, albeit temporarily. Lajong occupy the fifth spot in the points table with 13 points from 10 matches.

The match began with Shillong Lajong taking an early lead. Just eight minutes into the game, Lajong’s captain Hardy Nongbri embarked on a swift run down the right flank, breezing past a defender to cut back a pass to Tardin. Positioned perfectly, the Brazilian showed remarkable calm as he carefully placed the ball into the net. The strike also helped Tardin, the league’s top-scorer, take his tally to 10 for the season.

However, Lajong’s lead served as a catalyst for Namdhari, stirring them into action. The response was swift and decisive, leading to a penalty in the 22nd minute after Ronney Wilson’s foul on Cledson Carvalho da Silva. Vicente De Paula Mercedes confidently converted the penalty, sending the ball past Lajong goalkeeper Manas Dubey, who had guessed the right direction but couldn’t prevent the goal.

Sparked by the equaliser, Namdhari intensified their attacks. Dubey was called into action several times, notably making a double save from da Silva. Despite his efforts, Namdhari took the lead in the 26th minute through da Silva, who connected with Bhupinder Singh’s precise cross from the right, marking his sixth goal of the tournament.

The momentum remained with Namdhari in the second half as they quickly extended their lead in the 48th minute. A howler by Dubey allowed Peter Haokip to capitalise on a cross from Manvir Singh. Haokip’s shot should have been saved by Dubey but the goalkeeper made a mess of it as the ball rolled awkwardly into the net.

The hosts further cemented their lead in the 62nd minute through Bhupinder Singh, who exquisitely controlled a cross and lobbed the ball over the advancing Dubey.

Lajong managed to reduce the deficit in the 74th minute when a cross from Kynsailang Khongsit created confusion in the Namdhari box, allowing Figo Syndai to find the net amidst the chaos. However, Namdhari’s offensive prowess shone again in the 84th minute. Jaskaranpreet Singh, bypassing Lajong’s defence with ease, opted to assist rather than shoot and set up Haokip for a simple finish to complete his brace and seal a commanding 5-2 victory.

