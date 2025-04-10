From pink seats to folk shows: Jaipur gets ready to welcome RR to their home ground

Jaipur, April 10 (IANS) Preparations are in full swing to keep Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur ready in a pink theme as the Rajasthan Royals are set to play a match at their original home for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 2008 champions, who played their first two home games in their second home, the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, will return to their original home when they host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday.

This time, instead of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), the State Sports Council is organising the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Jaipur. The Sports Council held a meeting regarding the preparations for the proposed IPL matches in Jaipur. In this regard, the council took a major decision and immediately cancelled the leave of all employees.

"A meeting was held with the Zila Prashasan, Police, Nagar Nigam, PWD, and Fire Departments so that everyone could understand their responsibilities carefully, ensuring that no shortcomings remained. The preparations being made concerning safety standards have also been shared with the Rajasthan Royals," Neeraj Kumar Pawan, chairman of the Rajasthan State Sports Council, told IANS.

In a bid to showcase Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage, efforts are being made to ensure that every aspect of the stadium, from the flooring to the seat covers, embodies the state's iconic pink theme and Rajasthani culture. The stadium will feature Leheriya print fabric on its exterior, while performances by folk artists will add to the cultural experience.

"We are making efforts to ensure that everything, from the stadium's flooring to the seat covers, reflects the pink theme and Rajasthani culture. The use of Leheriya print fabric outside the stadium and performances by folk artists have been instructed to promote it.

"This IPL will be a Green IPL, which aligns with Modi's mission 'Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam'.' All spectators attending the event are encouraged to come with a pledge that they will plant trees during this monsoon season," he added.

RCB will arrive in Jaipur on April 12 afternoon, and in the evening, a practice session will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Meanwhile, the RR will reach Jaipur on April 11.

Rajasthan Royals are in seventh place in the points table after two wins in five games, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are sitting third with three wins in four games.

