Telugu Film Celebrities to Meet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Today

Today, around 36 prominent film celebrities from the Telugu film industry will meet Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Police Command Control Center in Banjara Hills. The event has been announced by Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman Dil Raju.

Prominent Celebrities Attending:

Producers:

Dil Raju

Allu Aravind

Daggubati Suresh Babu

Sunil Narang (Asian)

Supriya Yarlagadda

China Babu

Naga Vamsi

Naveen Erneni and Ravi Shankar (Pushpa Producers)

Vishwaprasad (People's Media)

Sudhakar Reddy

Sravanthi Ravi Kishore

KL Narayana

Vamsi (UV Creations)

Bhogavalli Prasad

Actors:

Venkatesh

Nithin

Kiran Abbavaram

Varun Tej

Siva Balaji

Nagarjuna (invited, but it’s unclear if he will attend)

Directors:

Veera Shankar (President, Directors' Association)

Sai Rajesh

Vasishta (Vishwambhara)

Trivikram Srinivas

Harish Shankar

Anil Ravipudi

Bobby

Vamsi Paidipally

Prashanth Varma

Film Chamber Representatives:

Bharat Bhushan (President, Film Chamber)

Damodar Prasad (Secretary)

Representatives from Telangana Film Chamber and Film Federation

Discussion Topics:

The meeting will focus on several important issues concerning the Telugu film industry:

Film Industry Issues: Celebrities will discuss various challenges currently faced by the industry.

Development of the Film Industry in Telangana: The focus will be on how the industry can grow in the state and the difficulties it faces.

Gaddar Awards Proposal: One of the key topics will be the discussion about replacing the Nandi Awards with the Gaddar Awards to recognize achievements in cinema.

Theater Allocation for Small Films: A major point of discussion will be how to allocate more theaters for small and medium-sized films to help them gain wider visibility.

Incentives for Films Celebrating Telangana Culture: The meeting will also explore offering incentives for films that highlight Telangana’s culture, history, and traditions.

Sandhya Theater Incident: A recent issue at the Sandhya Theater will also be discussed, though the details have not been revealed yet.

Ticket Price Hikes and Benefit Shows: There will be talks on the rising ticket prices and how benefit shows can be organized to support smaller films.

This meeting is expected to have a significant impact on the Telugu film industry in Telangana, as it addresses pressing issues and aims to create a better environment for filmmakers and artists in the state.