Telangana Govt Appoints Kavikrut as New CEO of T-Hub

T-Hub, Hyderabad’s leading startup incubator, has named Kavikrut, former Chief Growth Officer at OYO, as its new CEO. The Telangana government appointed him to further enhance the state's reputation as a global hub for startups and innovation.

Kavikrut played a key role in OYO’s expansion, driving growth across multiple markets. His leadership helped the company scale operations, improve customer experience, and establish a strong presence in the hospitality sector. Before OYO, he also contributed to the success of various high-growth startups, making him an ideal choice to lead T-Hub’s next phase of innovation.

As the CEO of T-Hub, Kavikrut will oversee initiatives that support startups by providing mentorship, funding access, and corporate collaborations. His expertise in scaling businesses and fostering innovation is expected to accelerate T-Hub’s impact on India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This leadership transition follows the tenure of former CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), with Sujit Jagirdar serving as interim CEO. Under Kavikrut’s leadership, T-Hub aims to further Telangana’s vision of becoming a global startup destination, driving innovation across multiple sectors.