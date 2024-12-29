Telangana DGP Reports 22.5% Rise in Crime Rate, Cybercrimes Up by 43% in 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed a sharp rise in crime rates, with an increase of 22.53% from 1,38,312 cases in 2023 to 1,69,477 cases in 2024. This marks an additional 31,165 cases, according to the annual report released by Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender on Sunday during a press meet at the police headquarters in Lakdikapul, Hyderabad.

Notably, cybercrimes saw a staggering increase of 43.33%, while incidents of murder, rape, cheating, robbery, and burglary also rose significantly across the state. However, the DGP noted that there were no major Maoist activities this year, and the police swiftly controlled a situation where two individuals were killed after being accused of being informers.

The rise in crimes highlights growing challenges for law enforcement as they strive to maintain public safety in the state.