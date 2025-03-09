Ramadan 2025: Hyderabad Iftar and Sehri Timings for March 9

Ramadan is a sacred month for Muslims around the world, where they fast (Roza) from dawn to sunset, seeking spiritual growth and reflection. Sehri and Iftar timings are crucial as they mark the beginning and end of each fasting day. Muslims begin their fast with Sehri, a pre-dawn meal, and break their fast with Iftar, a meal after sunset.

For Hyderabad, on March 9, 2025, the timings are as follows:

Sehri: 05:25 a.m.

Iftar: 06:33 p.m.

Ramadan 2025 began on Sunday, March 2, and will conclude on either March 30 or March 31, depending on the moon sighting. The month ends with Eid ul-Fitr, a festive occasion where families and communities come together to share meals, spread love, and celebrate the end of the fasting period.

Ramadan is also a time for charity, and worshippers aim to strengthen their connection with Allah through acts of kindness and self-discipline.